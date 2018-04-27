MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) – A 19-year-old New Hampshire man was drunk behind the wheel early Friday morning when his car slammed into the side of a house and burst into flames, officials said.

Ryan LeBlanc, of Manchester, was arrested on an aggravated drunken driving charge by officers responding to the fiery 12:20 a.m. crash on Boynton Street. Peg Gunzelman, the 82-year-old homeowner, told police she was watching TV when LeBlanc’s 2018 Kia crashed into her house.

“It was a loud crash, then the metal crunching,” said Barbara Viorritto, who was one of several neighbors to run over and help.

Gunzelman was not injured in the crash. LeBlanc was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for minor injuries. Gunzelman said she was relieved no one was more seriously hurt.

“I’m fine, no one was hurt. The dogs are fine, the cats are fine. Just the house got bent a little bit. I wanted to replace those front steps anyway,” said Gunzelman.

LeBlanc was ordered released on $1,000 cash bail and is due back in court on May 11.

