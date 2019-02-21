Police: Car damaged by ‘ice missile’ in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer police are reminding motorists to remove ice and snow from their cars after an “ice missile” damaged a driver’s windshield on Thursday.

The department shared a photo of the damaged windshield on Twitter, which was allegedly caused by ice flying off of a car driving in the opposite direction on Route 49.

There were no reported injuries.

Damage from "ice missile" Rte 49. No injuries. Ice came from an unidentified vehicle traveling in the opposite direction. It is imperative to clean your vehicle of snow and ice. pic.twitter.com/damQfjCi2K — Spencer Police (@SpencerMAPolice) February 21, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)