Police: Car damaged by ‘ice missile’ in Spencer

SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - Spencer police are reminding motorists to remove ice and snow from their cars after an “ice missile” damaged a driver’s windshield on Thursday.
The department shared a photo of the damaged windshield on Twitter, which was allegedly caused by ice flying off of a car driving in the opposite direction on Route 49.
There were no reported injuries.
