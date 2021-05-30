BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a crash that left one person dead in Bourne Sunday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of a crash on Sandwich Road Sunday evening found a car and tractor had collided, police said. The driver of the car was pronounced dead.

Sandwich road was closed in both directions as officials investigated. No other information was immediately available.

