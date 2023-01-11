Boston police are investigating after a car was found with bullet holes outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The car was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.

Around the same time, police responded to Valentine Street in Roxbury. Officers closed off the street and were seen searching the area with flashlights and placing evidence markers.

No further information has been released.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)