MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A car burst into flames after an alleged drunk driver crashed into a Manchester, New Hampshire home early Friday morning.

Ryan LeBlanc, 19, crashed a 2018 Kia into the house on Boynton Street around 12:20 a.m., police said.

The 82-year-old homeowner was watching television during the incident; however, police added that she was not injured

Crews towed the heavily damaged car from the scene. The house also received substantial damage to the foundation and stairs.

Officials transported LeBlanc to an area hospital, where he was medically cleared.

Officers arrested the underage man after determining that he was intoxicated, police said.

He was released on $1,000 bail and is scheduled to appear in court on May 11.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)