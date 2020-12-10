Police: Car on fire shuts I-93 southbound in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - A car fire has shut I-93 southbound in Boston, state police said Thursday.

Police responded to reports of a car fire on I-93 just before Exit 15 Thursday evening, officials said.

The fire shut all southbound lanes. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story;

#MAtraffic car fire Route 93 SB Prior to Exit 15 in #Boston. All southbound lanes are temporarily closed. pic.twitter.com/1SqKAh8NzD — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) December 11, 2020

