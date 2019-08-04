Police: Car parked in Boston bike lane leads to 2 arrests on gun charges

BOSTON (WHDH) - Two people are facing gun charges after Boston police allegedly found a loaded handgun in their car after they illegally parked in a bike lane Sunday, police said.

Officers responding to reports of a large group of cars, scooters, and pedestrians gathered in the bike lane at 415 American Legion Highway at 1:20 a.m. started to issue parking citations when one of the cars pulled away, police said. Officers pulled the car over and allegedly saw a woman in the back seat lean out of sight before the car stopped, police said.

Police allegedly found open containers of alcohol and a loaded IZH-70 .380 ACP firearm behind the woman’s seat. Yulissa Diaz, 25, of Brockton, and Randy Gonzalez, 25, of Boston, were charged with carrying a loaded firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition.

Gonzalez was also cited for driving with an open container.

Both Gonzalez and Diaz will be arraigned Monday in Dorchester District Court.

