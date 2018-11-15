Police car shredded by bullets when routine traffic stop turns into wild shootout

(WHDH) — A police cruiser was riddled with bullets over the weekend when a routine traffic stop in Arkansas turned into a wild shootout, officials said.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office deputies attempting to stop a driver for a traffic violation on Sunday in Tontitown were met with a hail of gunfire.

Dashcam video shared on the department’s Facebook page showed the driver stop his vehicle, lean out of the window and fire on pursuing officers.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Luis Cobos-Cenobio, fled the scene before engaging in a second shootout about 4 miles away in Springdale, according to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Cobos-Cenobio suffered a shoulder wound in the altercation. He was taken to an area hospital, where he was treated and released into police custody.

He is charged with four counts of attempted capital murder, fleeing police, committing a terroristic act, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

No law enforcement officials were injured in the incidents.

