Police: Car theft suspect arrested after leading troopers on 27-mile chase along Massachusetts Turnpike

MILLBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man who led police on a 27-mile chase along the Massachusetts Turnpike early Wednesday morning was arrested after troopers used spike strips to deflate the tires of the stolen car he was driving, officials said.

Sean McLaughlin, 35, of Oxford, is slated to be arraigned Wednesday in Newton District Court on charges including speeding, attaching plates, marked lanes violation, failure to stop for police, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, receiving stolen property, use of a motor vehicle without authority, operating with suspended license, failure to signals, and having two warrants, according to Massachusetts State Police.

A trooper patrolling Interstate 95 north in Weston around 3 a.m. observed a 2014 Nissan Altima traveling erratically at an excessive speed, police said. The trooper attempted to stop the vehicle when McLaughlin took Exit 25 onto the westbound side of Interstate 90 but he allegedly sped off after briefly pulling over in the breakdown lane.

The Altima, which had a temporary South Carolina license plate, reached speeds of 115 mph as McLaughlin recklessly weaved around other vehicles and changed lanes without signaling, police said.

Troopers who got out ahead of the pursuit deployed a tire deflation device near Exit 11 in Millbury. The spike strip deflated all four of the vehicle’s tires, bringing it to a stop around 3:20 a.m.

McLaughlin was arrested after troopers learned the Altima had been reported stolen out of Sarasota, Florida.

Police say McLaughlin removed Florida plates that were on the vehicle and replaced them with a temporary plate registered to a business in West Columbia, South Carolina.

An investigation into McLaughlin is said to have revealed that he was wanted on a pair of warrants, one out of Worcester District Court for assault with a dangerous weapon, and vandalism to a motor vehicle, and another out of Dudley District Court for breaking and entering at nighttime into a vehicle, larceny, and shoplifting.

The incident remains under investigation.

