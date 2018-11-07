Police: Car theft suspect barricades self in Hopkinton home, prompts SWAT standoff

HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Residents in Hopkinton were ordered to shelter in place Wednesday morning after a car theft suspect barricaded himself in a home, prompting a SWAT standoff, officials said.

Officers investigating a report of a stolen vehicle on 19 Hayden Rowe St. around 8 a.m. spoke with a suspect who became combative and attempted to flee, according to the Hopkinton Police Department.

The suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Ryan Conroy, of Worcester, barricaded himself inside the home as two residents exited without incident, officials said.

With the assistance of the Southborough and Ashland police departments, officers and SWAT teams surrounded the home, evacuated the neighborhood and blocked off streets in the area.

After about an hour, officers on scene were able to convince Conroy to surrender.

One officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident, according to police.

Conroy is charged with two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, and resisting arrest.

Theresa Mascroft, 35, who was also present at the home, was arrested on an unrelated warrant out of Westfield District Court.

An investigation into the stolen car is ongoing.

