Police: Car with just 3 tires caught driving through snowstorm

PLAISTOW, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in New Hampshire stopped the driver of an SUV who was traveling through Tuesday’s snowstorm on just three tires, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a vehicle that had lost one of its tires and kept driving on Main Street in Atkinson in the area of Meditation Lane stopped the driver just as he passed into Plaistow, according to police.

The driver told officers that he was unaware the tire had fallen off. Due to the location, weather conditions, and traffic situation, the vehicle was towed away.

The tire was found on Main Street and turned in to the Atkinson Police Department a short time later.

“We are glad the driver and the motoring public were not injured in this incident,” the Plaistow Police Department said in a press release. “If you find yourself in a similar situation, please pull over in a safe location and call for assistance.”

The driver was not cited.

