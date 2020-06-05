Police: Carjacking suspect shot after trying to run over trooper on Route 2

GREENFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - A carjacking suspect was shot and wounded on Route 2 in Greenfield on Friday morning after he allegedly tried to run over a state trooper with a stolen pickup truck, officials said.

Troopers looking for a Ford F-150 linked to a reported carjacking in Vermont spotted the suspect on Route 2 east heading toward Shelburne Falls and began to pursue, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Shortly before 9 a.m., a trooper exited his cruiser and began to lay a tire deflation device across the road near the Buckland-Shelburne line to disable the truck, police said.

As the trooper was in the process of laying down the device, the suspect vehicle approached and drove at him as he stood in the road, a preliminary investigation indicated.

The trooper then shot and wounded the driver, who police later identified as 33-year-old Daniel Williams, of South Burlington, Vermont.

Williams struck the cruiser, ran over the deflation device, and continued to drive east for several more miles on damaged tires, according to police.

The truck later became disabled on Route 2 in Greenfield and Williams was taken into custody.

Police did not say what charges Williams is facing.

The incident remains under investigation.

