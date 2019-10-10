Police: Carver man arrested after search uncovers cocaine, Adderall, Suboxone

CARVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Carver man is facing drug trafficking charges after police say they recovered more than 100 grams of cocaine, 4,000 Adderall pills, 125 Suboxone strips, and thousands of dollars in cash while executing a search warrant at his home on Wednesday.

Carver police, along with detectives from Middleboro and Wareham, arrested Ross Santos, 41, after executing the warrant at his Jowett Street home.

He is expected to be arraigned Thursday in Wareham District Court on charges of trafficking in cocaine in excess of 100 grams, possession with intent to distribute a Class B substance, subsequent offense, and possessing a class B substance with intent to distribute.

