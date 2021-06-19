HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Connecticut man is facing charges after he allegedly struck a state trooper with his tractor-trailer in Hopkinton and kept driving on Wednesday, police said.

A trooper was checking a disabled truck on the northbound side of I-495 in Hopkinton at 10:30 a.m. when he and his cruiser were sideswiped by a tractor-trailer that kept driving, officials said. The trooper was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police obtained a warrant for Perry Livingston, 40, of New Haven, Connecticut and arrested him at his home Saturday. Police found and seized the tractor-trailer Livingston was allegedly driving in Milford, Conn.

No other information was immediately released.

