Police charge driver for leaving 5-year-old on school bus

BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts school bus driver who authorities say left a 5-year-old boy alone on the bus for several hours has been charged.

The Salem News reports that 71-year-old David Boutros was charged Wednesday with reckless endangerment of a child and issued a summons to appear in court Nov. 7.

Police say Boutros failed to check for children on the bus after dropping off students in Beverly on Sept. 7. Boutros says he checked.

Redona Hyso says her son, Ian, told her he forgot to get off the bus at his school. The boy ran into a car trying to walk home and suffered bruises.

Boutros has been suspended from his job with Beverly Public Schools pending the ongoing investigation.

He could not be reached for comment.

