Police charge driver of military-style vehicle with DUI

COVENTRY, R.I. (AP) — Police say a man driving a military-style vehicle that truck another vehicle hauling a horse trailer on a Rhode Island highway was under the influence.

The crash happened around 11:25 p.m. Saturday in Coventry.

Police say 35-year-old Matthew Wright was driving the 5-ton truck when he struck a pickup towing a horse trailer.

A juvenile in the pickup truck was hospitalized for minor injuries, and a veterinarian was called to give a horse 10 to 12 stitches to close a cut on its head.

Wright refused a blood-alcohol test and was arrested at the scene.

Both the military-style vehicle and the pickup truck were heavily damaged and towed from the scene. It’s not clear if Wright has an attorney.

(Copyright (c) 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)