Police charge man with murdering 2 at Connecticut home

MONTVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Police have charged an 18-year-old man with murder in connection with the killings of a man and a woman at a home in southeastern Connecticut.

State police on Tuesday identified the suspect as Marcus Fisher, who lived at the Montville home where the bodies were found Monday. Authorities have not named the victims.

Fisher is detained on $1 million bail on murder and arson charges. It’s not clear if he has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Police say he confessed to his involvement in the killings.

Fisher is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in Norwich Superior Court.

Public records show a 76-year-old man and a 77-year-old woman live at the home where the killings occurred.

Officials have not said how the victims died. Autopsies were planned Tuesday.

