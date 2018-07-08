BOSTON (WHDH) – Boston police charged a 28-year-old man late Sunday night in connection with an explosion in East Boston.

Police and federal investigators searched the Webster Street home in East Boston’s Jeffries Point neighborhood Sunday after the early morning explosion. Investigators say they also found weapons and ammunition inside the home.

“We know there was live ammunition in there. We have live weapons and we have a lot of also air rifles,” Boston Police Commissioner Willaim Evans said.

He said Sunday evening there is no suspected link to terrorism.

“He was probably playing and experimenting with powder and chemicals, and we believe from that combustion, it blew up in his face,” Evans said.

The man who lived in the apartment was sent to an area hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

Boston police announced just after 11 p.m. Sunday that the man, Tomas Mikula, 28, of Boston, has been charged in connection with the explosion.

Police say authorities found evidence of materials commonly associated with the creation of an explosive device while conducting a protective sweep of the home. Authorities then executed a search warrant.

As a result of the search, Boston police, along with help from the FBI and ATF, found and confiscated materials commonly used to construct a homemade explosive device, police confirmed late Sunday night.

The materials found, according to police, included PVC tubing and chemical compounds. Police also confiscated two handguns, a riffle, and over a hundred rounds of live ammunition.

Police have charged Mikula with following:

• Unlawful Possession of Explosives

• Unlawful Possession of an Incendiary Device

• Willful Ignition/Discharge of a Destructive or Incendiary Device

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Handgun)

• Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (Rifle)

• Unlawful Possession of Ammunition

• Unlawful Possession of High Capacity Firearm

