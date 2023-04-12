PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (WHDH) - All public schools in Portsmouth, New Hampshire were closed Thursday after a man threatened to shoot up the high school in a video posted to social media, according to police.

The suspect has since been identified as 25-year-old Kyle Hendrickson, who police say will face criminal charges.

Police say they received a tip around 6 p.m. Wednesday regarding a concerning video of a threat being made that was going to occur at Portsmouth High School. The video depicted Hendrickson in a vehicle in front of the school with a gun, and the message in the video said, “Imma gonna shoot up the school.”

The department notified Superintendent Zach McLaughlin of the threat and school was cancelled out of an abundance of caution as police investigated.

In response to the threat, the New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (HSEM) said they will work to ensure all schools remain safe.

“All threats are taken seriously until such time as their validity is determined,” HSEM said. “Everyone is encouraged to report any suspicious activity to their local law enforcement agency.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)