Police: Charlestown man arrested for Orange Line indecent assault

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 38-year-old Charlestown man accused of indecently assaulting a woman on an Orange Line train was arrested Wednesday, transit police said.

Gregory Rieschick was located and arrested at the MBTA’s Community College station, according to transit police.

His arrest was the result of an investigation into a May 2 incident during which a woman said she was indecently assaulted on an Orange Line train.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)