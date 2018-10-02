Police: Charlestown man facing weapons charges after opening fire in Roxbury

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Charlestown man is facing weapons charges after police say he opened fire with a handgun in Roxbury on Monday.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Prentiss and Albert streets about 10:28 a.m. found ballistic evidence on the ground and recovered a 9mm Smith & Wesson M&P handgun in a nearby trash barrel, according to Boston police.

After learning that a man matching the suspect’s description had just been seen running into the Ruggles MBTA station, officers arrested Isaiah Wilson, after he was positively identified as the shooter, police said.

Wilson is expected to be arraigned Tuesday in Roxbury District Court on charges of unlawfully possessing a firearm, unlawfully possessing ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm without 500 feet of a dwelling.

