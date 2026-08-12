MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Southeast Expressway near Granite Street was shut down Wednesday morning as police chased down a suspect.

State troopers were seen running down the highway and then seen walking with a person in custody.

The scene also involved a crashed vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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