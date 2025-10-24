PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - Cellphone video captured a stolen car, damaged and dumped, after investigators say the driver crashed trying to get away from police.

Police say around 10:30 Friday morning, an officer spotted the stolen car and tried to pull it over, but instead, they say the driver took off, crashing into two other cars on Lynn Street.

“It was going the wrong way for a second. It smashed, hit several cars then flew into this driveway,” Erika Schneider said, who witnessed the crash.

Police say the stolen car left the road and just missed a parked boat in a driveway.

“How fortunate nothing was damaged, didn’t hit our garage, didn’t hit my husband’s boat or our neighbors next door,” Katherine Piraino said.

“I saw that car almost – it was literally almost like four feet in the air!” Marcos Crespo said, who witnessed the crash.

Crespo said he saw the driver get out and start running.

“I did see him, say ‘hey buddy where you coming from? where you going?’ He took off running even harder,” Crespo said.

With help from neighbors, police say they tracked down the driver and arrested him, but not before he created chaos in the neighborhood.

“I was stunned. Grateful of course, grateful of course but stunned that the actions did not hurt our property or any people,” Piraino said.

