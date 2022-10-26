CLINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police pursuit ended with a car crashing into a home in Clinton late Wednesday night, according to officials, taking out most of the building’s front in the process.

Footage from the scene showed a gray car had crashed into a home on Sterling Street and destroyed the front of the structure, prompting dozens of emergency crews to respond.

Clinton Fire Deputy Chief Jeff Sivert said the crash happened after a police pursuit, which started in the Town of Sterling before crossing into Clinton.

“We had a vehicle traveling into the Town of Clinton being pursued by the Town of Sterling, exactly how fast they were traveling can’t speak for,” said Sivert.

Over the course of the chase, the vehicle involved somehow lost control and ended up in the first floor of the structure. Two people were inside the home when the crash occurred.

Resident Ben Poitras said his fiancée was upstairs while he was in the living room at the time when the car came through. He said he just managed to get up when the car plowed through the wall, which he described as sounding like a bomb going off.

“I was sitting in the living room, I had a craving for cocoa,” said Poitras. “I was in the kitchen literally for like five seconds, I go into the kitchen then boom … I guess I’m thankful I got up when I did, or I’d be dead.”

Poitras said he didn’t see the driver but did hear him being taken away.

“His car was covered in rubble, I heard the cops yelling,” said Poitras.

Neither he nor his fiancée was injured, while the driver was treated for minor injuries and is expected to recover.

Firefighters worked to stabilize what was left of the front of the house throughout the night while pulling the car out of the wreckage. National Grid was also immediately called after an outage in the neighborhood when a power line was taken out.

Poitras said he’s looking on the bright side despite the disastrous night.

“I’m glad it took out the shrubs in front, I hated those,” Poitras said.

The house was secure enough for the residents to collect some of their belongings and will soon meet with the town and an insurance company to figure out their next steps.

