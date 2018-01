RANDOLPH, Mass. (WHDH) — A police chase ended in a crash in Randolph Wednesday evening.

Police said everything started on Main Street, where a Super Mart was robbed. The suspect led police on a pursuit that came to an end with a crash on Union Street. One resident told 7News the crash sounded like an explosion.

Both drivers were taken to the hospital.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)