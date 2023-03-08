STERLING, MASS. (WHDH) - Police were on scene outside a daycare in Sterling Wednesday after officials said police tracked down a vehicle involved in a high speed chase.

Sources said the chase started after an AT&T store on Nashua Road in Londonderry, New Hampshire was robbed at some point after 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Police issued a “be on the lookout” message for a vehicle and suspects in the case. Police later found the vehicle, with Boxborough police picking up a chase before state police said crews ending their pursuit due to congested roadways.

Sources said suspects later bailed out of their car near Little Ones Child Care and took off on foot, only to be captured by state police troopers and Sterling police.

No one was injured. State police later brought in K-9s to scour the area Wednesday afternoon looking for evidence.

The vehicle involved, sporting New Jersey license plates, was towed away around 5 p.m.

Officials with Little Ones in Sterling said everyone inside is okay, adding that suspects never entered the daycare.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Suspects are expected to face charges in both Massachusetts and New Hampshire.

