GEORGETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase originating in New Hampshire ended with the fleeing car crashing into a wooded area in Georgetown Wednesday, police said.

At around 11:45 a.m., a vehicle entered Massachusetts via I-95 South at a high rate of speed, with the driver failing to stop for police, according to the Massachusetts State Police.

7News sources said the car was clocked going more than 140 miles per hour in New Hampshire before crossing into Massachusetts.

A Massachusetts state trooper took over the pursuit from New Hampshire State Police, but ended the chase for safety reasons while the fleeing vehicle sped on, police said.

When the driver tried to exit I-95 using the Exit 76B ramp in Georgetown, he crashed into the woods nearby, authorities said. The driver suffered serious, non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

He will be summonsed to court on criminal charges at a later date, State Police said.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.