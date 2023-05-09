WESTFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase ended with a crash in Westford Tuesday, leaving a pickup truck damaged and smashing up a Westford police cruiser in front of the Cornerstone Square Shopping Mall.

SKY7-HD was over the scene Tuesday afternoon, where the damaged vehicles were seen and where Littleton Road was partially shut down.

“It looked like it was a high speed chase and the truck went into the pole and the cop car just looked like it hit the back of the truck,” said Nathan Lowe who works in the area.

Westford police wouldn’t specify whether the pickup truck was part of the chase. Witnesses in the area, meanwhile, said another car may have been involved.

One officer was taken to a hospital to get checked out.

Witnesses reacted Wednesday afternoon, with one saying he was shocked to hear this crash was the result of a chase.

“I think it’s very interesting but scary at the same time,” Lowe said.

Shards of glass were still visible around the crash site Tuesday night.

Westford police said the crash remains under investigation, asking anyone with information to reach out.

