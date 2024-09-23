KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase Sunday ended with a smash into, and a small fire at, the Kingston Fire Station.

Kingston officials said the incident began with three masked individuals attempting to break into a home in another area.

Authorities said the driver of the fleeing car drove into a generator at the fire department that started a small fire in the electrical IT room.

The driver reportedly tried to get away after the crash, but was taken into custody and is being treated for injuries.

Two passengers were interviewed by police; all three are juveniles.

The car was totaled and allegedly stolen.

No officers were injured in this incident.

Business operations at the fire department will be offline until mid-day Monday, but 911 operations will not be impacted.

“On investigation, they found the incident outside as well as a small fire in the electrical IT room,” Kingston Fire Chief Mark Douglass said. “There’s smoke and some minor water damage in the building. We are attempting at this time to restore power so we can restore service.”

