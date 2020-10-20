Police chase ends with crash on I-93 in Somerville

SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver led police on a chase that began in Boston and ended in a crash near Sullivan Square in Somerville Tuesday night.

Officers said they were able to take that driver into custody after they crashed their car near Exit 29 on the northbound side of Interstate 93.

There was no word on any injuries.

The incident remains under investigation.

It is unclear why police were trying to stop the driver in the first place.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)