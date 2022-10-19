LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect near the Merrimack River in Lowell Wednesday morning.

Officers said the pursuit began at 12:50 a.m. Wednesday, when Wilmington police tried to pull over a van but the driver refused to stop. Officers said they chased the vehicle into Lowell, near the Tsongas Arena, but said the suspect ran off and may have jumped into the water. State Police, Lowell Police and Wilmington Police searched the Merrimack river and the surrounding area.

Officials said they secured the scene a few hours later with negative results.

No further information is immediately available.

