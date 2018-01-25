Police chase from Framingham to Boston ends with arrest outside South Station

BOSTON (WHDH) - A police pursuit early Thursday morning from Framingham to Boston ended with the arrest of a break-in suspect outside South Station.

Around 3:30 a.m., Massachusetts State Police received a report that the Framingham Police Department was pursuing a Ford Escape on the Massachusetts Turnpike eastbound.

Officials said the vehicle was wanted in connected with a reported breaking-in at a business in the city.

A trooper deployed a tire deflation device on the Pike in Weston, which damaged two tires on the car.

Police said the suspect, 36-year-old Richard Hughes, of Framingham, continued to drive east on the Pike with cruisers in pursuit.

Hughes took the ramp to the South Station garage, where the car struck a state police cruiser, officials added. The trooper inside the cruiser did not suffer any injuries.

A state police K-9 unit apprehended the Hughes, who was then taken to a local hospital.

Hughes is facing a slew of charges, including breaking entering, trespassing and other violations stemming from the chase.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)