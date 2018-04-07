Police chase in CA ends after suspect crashes into tractor trailer

COSTA MESA (WHDH) — A police chase in Costa Mesa, CA ended after the suspect drove into a tractor-trailer late Thursday night.

Officers initially tried pulling over the suspect for a traffic violation, but he took off.

The chase ended after about 20 minutes when the suspect drove into a tractor-trailer, which was filled with thousands of gallons of jet fuel.

The impact of the crash caused the front end of the suspect’s vehicle to start smoking. The suspect got out of his vehicle and attempted to run. He was then seen trying to carjack several other vehicles stopped around him.

Police were able to arrest the suspect, as well as two other passengers in the car, one of which was using a cane to walk.

It is unclear whether or not any of the people in that vehicle were injured.

