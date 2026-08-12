MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Part of the Southeast Expressway near Granite Street was shut down Wednesday morning as police chased down a suspect and eventually arrested him.

Around 7:20 a.m., troopers say they pursued a car believed to be involved in a suspected hostage-by-firearm situation.

While pursuing the suspect, the car crashed into eight vehicles before trying to flee on foot by exit 11.

Troopers arrested the suspect and say they provided medical care for the victim, who was a pregnant woman. They also say they recovered a firearm from the vehicle.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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