SALEM, OR (WHDH) — A police chase in Oregon involving an RV ended in a crash with gunfire.

Officials said the operator of the RV was driving recklessly on Saturday afternoon. Police said the suspect then drove into two cruisers.

Eventually police opened fire at the RV and blew out it’s tires.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

No police officers were hurt.

