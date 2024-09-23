KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase involving a stolen car early Monday morning ended with a crash and a small fire at a Kingston fire station, police said.

Police took the driver of the car that crashed into custody and interviewed two other occupants. The driver was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Police said all three occupants are expected to face charges.

The Kingston Police Department in a statement said their emergency response started near 1 a.m. when a 911 caller told a dispatcher three people arrived at their home wearing masks and threatening to assault them.

Police said the caller may have known at least one of the people. The group may have also been carrying knives and guns, according to police.

Police said the caller told the dispatcher the suspects left the area and headed to a new home on Nottingham Drive “in an alleged attempt to assault someone else.”

Officers responded and found the suspects in the middle of the road in front of the next victim’s home. When one officer tried to stop the car, the occupants sped away.

Kingston police said officers gave chase, following the car for roughly two miles before it crashed into the Kingston Fire Department Station 1 on Pembroke Street.

Police took the driver into custody after a brief foot pursuit. Officers detained the two other occupants, according to police.

Photos from Pembroke Street showed the aftermath of the crash, with a generator seen toppled on its side.

Police said the crash severely damaged the generator and temporarily knocked out power to area customers. Overhead power lines caught fire. Inside the fire station, on-duty firefighters saw smoke.

In addition to the generator, police said the crash and the resulting fire damaged electrical components of the fire station. Though the fire department was fully operational for service calls as of around 9:30 a.m., police said various administrative functions may be impacted for several days while crews make repairs.

Police said no officers were injured in this incident.

The three occupants of the car that crashed were all juveniles. The driver was found to be unlicensed and allegedly stole the car from a family member, according to police.

Police remained on scene as of around 10 a.m. alongside crews from Eversource and other agencies. The car that crashed had been towed away from the scene. The damaged generator remained in place on the fire station’s lawn.

Though the response was ongoing, Eversource on its website did not list any active power outages in Kingston.

