BILLERICA, MASS. (WHDH) - A police chase led to a car crash along Boston Road Tuesday morning in Billerica.

Police say they attempted to stop a car that was driving recklessly during an overnight car meetup in the area.

Officials say the driver took off and crashed into a utility pole moments later.

Two people in the car were taken to the hospital, one had life-threatening injuries.

