BOSTON (WHDH) - A damaging drive in downtown Boston left an SUV wrecked in the middle of a road in the South End, several damaged cars, and a police officer in the hospital- all the result of a chase that began when police attempted to pull the driver over.

The car rolled on its rims at the end of the drive through Boston Tuesday afternoon, its wheels spinning out on Plympton Street. The driver was quickly taken out of the car by police and put on the ground.

Seeing its airbags deployed and the entire front bumper hanging off, Joshua Paul, owner or a nearby fitness studio, thought the car had been hit by another vehicle.

“When I came outside there was no other second car that had been in an accident,” he said. “I was like ‘Ok, this is bizarre’ and the cops said ‘No she started smashing cars downtown like an hour ago’.”

Police said they attempted to pull the driver over in the Theater District but she took off, dragging one officer a short distance and sending another officer to the hospital to get checked out.

Investigators said the driver hit several parked cars then drove into Downtown Crossing and knocked over a traffic light.

