BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A truck sped off after crashing into a car in Barnstable Thursday morning, sending police chasing that driver through Cape Cod, according to Massachusetts State Police.

State Police said they were notified about a pursuit of a pickup truck that failed to stop after being involved in a crash on Route 132 around 11:25 a.m. The truck evaded local police and traveled onto Route 6 west.

A trooper driving in an unmarked cruiser followed behind Barnstable Police engaged in the chase.

State Police said the pickup truck reached speeds of approximately 90 miles per hour, prompting troopers further down Route 6 to position themselves to deploy stop sticks if needed.

The truck weaved through traffic, including the breakdown lane, when police say it crashed again into another vehicle.

Troopers deployed stop sticks after the second crash, ending the pursuit.

The pickup truck driver, a man in his 20’s, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. His identity has not yet been released.

The crash is under investigation by the State Police.

