Police chase through multiple South Shore towns ends in 2 arrests

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Weymouth arrested two men after they fled a traffic stop and led police on a chase through multiple towns late Sunday night, officials said.

Troopers patrolling Route 3 southbound around 10:15 p.m. assisted Weymouth police in the pursuit of a vehicle that was wanted for a number of infractions, according to Massachusetts State Police.

The men, whose names were not released, traveled through town roads in Hanover and Rockland while allegedly throwing items from the vehicle.

The chase later continued north on Route 3, where stop sticks were deployed in the area of Exit 16.

A brief foot chase ensued before the men were subdued and taken into custody.

An investigation into the items thrown from the vehicle is ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

