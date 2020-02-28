BOSTON (WHDH) - A Chelmsford man who police say appeared intoxicated allegedly tried to punch an officer in the face at North Station on Wednesday.

Transit police responding to a report of a disorderly man on Track 1 around 6:45 p.m. met with a witness who said a man had removed his shoes and placed them into another passenger’s bag before he began yelling for no apparent reason, according to transit police.

Officers approached the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Brian Langner, who they say appeared intoxicated.

While trying to remove him from the train, Langner allegedly attempted to punch an officer.

The officer avoided the assault and Langner was placed into custody following an alleged struggle.

