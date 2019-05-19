Police: Chelmsford mother dragged, seriously injured after child puts vehicle in reverse

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford mother was dragged and seriously injured by her own vehicle on Sunday after her child apparently put the car into reverse as she was unloading it, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle at a house on North Road about 10 a.m. found a 37-year-old woman suffering from traumatic injuries, according to a statement issued by Chelmsford Police Sgt. Jason Poor.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was taken by medical helicopter to a Boston hospital with serious injuries. She was conscious and able to speak to first responders, according to police.

A preliminary investigation suggests the woman’s 9-year-old son accidentally shifted the car into reverse and she became caught inside the driver’s side front door when she tried to dive for the brake pedal.

She was then pinned and run over by the vehicle.

The car reportedly continued down the driveway and crossed North Road before hitting a rock wall opposite the house.

The child was uninjured.

In a statement, Spinney said the incident “appears to be a terrible accident.”

“The mother sustained serious injuries but is expected to survive at this time,” he said. “Thankfully, the child was not also injured as the vehicle rolled across the busy roadway.”

The incident remains under investigation.

