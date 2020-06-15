MERRIMACK, N.H. (WHDH) - A Chelmsford woman is facing charges after police say she drove drunk with a juvenile in the car in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Saturday morning.

An officer conducting a motor vehicle stop for a traffic infraction on Daniel Webster Highway just before 1 a.m. spoke with the driver, 26-year-old Alexandria Damelio, and noticed signs of impairment due to the consumption of alcohol, according to Merrimack police.

Damelio was placed under arrest for aggravated driving while intoxicated due to a juvenile passenger being in the vehicle, police said.

A records check revealed that Damelio reportedly had a suspended license, and she was subsequently charged with operating after suspension.

She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to appear in 9th Circuit Court, Merrimack Division, on July 9.

