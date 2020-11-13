Police: Chelsea man accused of sexually assaulting 3 women arrested

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 28-year-old Chelsea man accused of sexually assaulting three women was taken into custody on Friday.

Fitsum Teklehaimanot will face a Boston Municipal Court judge on three counts of indecent assault and battery, according to a release issued by Boston Police.

Officers were patrolling near 170 Tremont Street around 2 p.m. as part of an ongoing investigation spearheaded by the BPD Sexual Assault Unit.

At the time of his arrest, Teklehaimanot was wanted in connection to two separate assault cases involving three women.

The assaults took place earlier in the day in Downtown Boston, according to police.

Boston police said they are continuing to investigate the recent sexual assaults that have been reported in the Boston Public Garden.

Anyone with information regarding those incidents is urged to contact police at 617-343-4400.

