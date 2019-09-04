Police: Chicopee woman arrested again after smashing window, throwing plates of food into car

CHICOPEE, MASS. (WHDH) - A 37-year-old Chicopee woman was arrested for the second time in less than three weeks early Tuesday morning after police say she smashed a car window with a piece of wood during a house party, in addition to throwing plates of food into the vehicle.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at an apartment on Chicopee St. just before 3 a.m. spoke with witnesses who captured video of 37-year-old Stefania Raucci’s destructive rampage, according to the Chicopee Police Department.

Raucci initially denied the allegations but when officers told her about the video, she allegedly stated, “things happen when you party, and maybe I threw some things at a car but did not mean to break anything.”

Raucci was arrested on a charge on vandalizing property.

Police also shared a reminder with the public after Raucci reportedly posted on Facebook that she was hosting a party.

“When having a house party, it is not a good idea to broadcast it to the Facebook community. It invites people, and problems, into your home,” Officer Michael Wilk wrote. “I received several messages regarding this person and her post about a party. I would suggest only inviting your friends, not strangers. Its how bad things, like stolen items, and disturbances happen.”

Raucci is also facing charges of disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assault and battery on a police officer in connection with a violent outburst that stemmed from an incident at a Burger King on Aug. 19.

