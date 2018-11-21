Police chief, family displaced right before Thanksgiving after fire rips through home in NH

PELHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - Firefighters from nine towns braved frigid temperatures Tuesday night to extinguish a three-alarm house fire in Pelham, New Hampshire that left the town’s police chief and his family displaced right before Thanksgiving.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire on Regis Drive just before 9:30 p.m. found a fire that had started in a garage, jumped over to the homeowner’s Jeep, and spread into the house, Pelham police said.

Police Chief Joseph Roark, his wife and their two children were inside the home but made it out safely, along with their family dog and two pet turtles.

“It’s very emotional,” Police Lt. Anne Perriello said. “We’re going to make sure he has a roof over his head.”

The home’s secluded neighborhood made battling the flames a difficult task for firefighters, who struggled to get water to the scene.

“That’s a major issue and I think that probably forced the extension, calling the different fire alarms and getting multiple agencies and departments here,” Perriello said.

After working for hours in the bitter cold, firefighters knocked down the flames, exposing what little was left of the house.

The home was deemed a total loss as officials investigate the cause of the fire.