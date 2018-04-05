Police chief standing by decision to shoot 600-pound bull

SKOWHEGAN, Maine (AP) — The Maine police chief who shot and killed a 600-pound bull on the loose says he’s standing by his decision, despite criticism.

Skowhegan Police Chief David Bucknam says he would not change how he reacted. The Morning Sentinel reports the bull broke loose from its trailer Monday afternoon in Skowhegan.

The bull ran around and jumped into the Kennebec River, before Bucknam believed it was threatening a group of onlookers. He shot the animal, which fell into the river and floated downstream. Bucknam said he doesn’t know what happened to the bull after that.

Martin Lane, who witnessed the shooting, says the bull didn’t need to be shot. He said Bucknam “thinks just because he has a piece of cheap tin on his chest, he has the right to do that.”

