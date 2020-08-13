SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Three Saugus police officers who were stabbed while responding to a report of a stolen rental vehicle have been released from the hospital and are recovering at home, authorities said.

Saugus Police Chief Michael Ricciardelli said the department has felt a huge emotional toll since the incident on Aug. 6 that left his fellow officers seriously injured.

“As we’ve continued to process what’s happened, we’ve been grateful for the incredible outpouring of support we’ve received,” he said in a statement. “The amount of support that the Saugus Police Department has received from the community over the past week has been overwhelming.”

Ricciardelli went on to thank the police officers from surrounding communities, firefighters, dispatchers and EMS personnel who also responded to the scene.

“It is comforting to know that the law enforcement agencies in the surrounding cities and towns are there for us when we need them,” he said.

Ricciardelli added that the incident has brought the Saugus Police Department closer together.

“As a result, we will be a much stronger department and community moving forward, and we are incredibly proud to serve the people of Saugus,” he continued.

Steven Sossong, 43, is being held pending a psychiatric evaluation after police say he attacked the officers on Tuttle Street.

