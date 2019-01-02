Police: Child falls through roof after climbing onto building in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child fell through the roof of a commercial building in Dedham on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Officers responding to a building in town found a child who had climbed onto the roof and fell through, landing on a floor inside, according to the Dedham Police Department.

Emergency personnel were able to force open a steel door to free the child.

The child was “lucky to avoid serious injury,” the department said in a tweet.

No additional details were immediately available.

