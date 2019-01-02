Police: Child falls through roof after climbing onto building in Dedham

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A child fell through the roof of a commercial building in Dedham on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.
Officers responding to a building in town found a child who had climbed onto the roof and fell through, landing on a floor inside, according to the Dedham Police Department.
Emergency personnel were able to force open a steel door to free the child.
The child was “lucky to avoid serious injury,” the department said in a tweet.
No additional details were immediately available.
This is a breaking news story; stay with 7News for updates online and on-air.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)