Police: Child finds gun on Boston sidewalk

BOSTON (WHDH) - A child walking with their mother Wednesday evening found a semi-automatic handgun on a sidewalk near Franklin Park, police said.

Officers responding around 9 p.m. to Jewish War Veterans Drive found a 9mm pistol resting with the muzzle straight up in the air between a granite slab.

A mother told police that she was walking on the golf course side of the street when her child picked up the small pistol. She ordered the child to put the gun down and immediately called 911, according to police.

Police seized the firearm. No injuries were reported.

